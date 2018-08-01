Nevada man dies when commercial canoe flips in Alaska river
By KFQD News
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Nevada man died when a commercial canoe with 10 people on board overturned in a glacier river in southeast Alaska.

The body of 50-year-old Steven Todd Willis of North Las Vegas was pulled from the Davidson Glacier River by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.

Alaska State Troopers shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday received a report from the Haines Police Department that the commercial canoe with an operator and nine passengers had overturned in rapids.

Four people were reported missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter headed to Skagway was diverted and the crew found Willis’ body. He was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

Everyone on board wore life jackets. The helicopter transported the nine survivors to a staging area.

The name of the boat operator was not immediately released.

The post Nevada man dies when commercial canoe flips in Alaska river appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pedestrian dies after he’s struck by car on Kenai Peninsula NTSB report: Plane failed 2 takeoff attempts before crash Alaska National Guard to get rid of dozens of armories Explosive material removed from lake near Sitka Alaska expands monitoring of animal respiratory pathogen Treadwell says he’s unbothered by Parnell’s support of rival
Comments