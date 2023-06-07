KWHL KWHL Logo

New Apple Operating System Uses AI To Tweak Autocorrect

June 7, 2023 6:25AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Apple announced that it will tweak iPhones’ autocorrect feature to learn your speech habits and stop using “ducking.” “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, at an Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California.

You’ll see the change in the new iOS 17 thanks to an AI-powered upgrade, in which autocorrect will get better at predicting your next words and phrases by learning the terms that you use most frequently—yes, that includes the curse words!

Recently Played

Wild SideMotley Crue
1:17pm
72 SeasonsMetallica
1:11pm
Coming UndoneKorn
1:08pm
Jesus He Knows MeGhost
1:04pm
What I GotSublime
1:01pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Hollywood Insiders Think “The Flash” Will Save The DC Universe
2

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Goodbye On “The Voice”
3

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more
4

Travel Expectations For The Holiday Weekend
5

Breaking ice jams, rapid snowmelt flood homes, businesses and roads across Alaska