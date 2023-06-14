New Beatles Music Is Coming Thanks To Artificial Intelligence

Paul McCartney says a new Beatles song is on the way later this year after using AI to bring back John Lennon’s voice. McCartney said they used technology featured in Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back, where they trained machines to first separate the Beatles’ voices from their instruments and background sounds to make “clean” audio.

“He [Jackson] was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette,” McCartney told BBC radio. “We had John’s voice and a piano, and he could separate them with AI.” He added: “So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had [and] we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI.”

The song is called “Now & Then,” and was written by Lennon two years before his death in 1980.