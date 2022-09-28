KWHL KWHL Logo

New Book About Royals Reveals Prince George Got “Cheeky” With Classmates

September 28, 2022 5:13AM AKDT
Share
New Book About Royals Reveals Prince George Got “Cheeky” With Classmates

Katie Nicholl is a royal expert and has a new book out called The New Royals.  One fun fact that stood out is about 9-year-old Prince George, Prince William & Kate Middleton’s son. According to her book, George reportedly warned a classmate: “My dad will be king so you better watch out.”  Well played little George, well played LOL!

‘They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,’ Nicholl wrote.

‘George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: “My dad will be king so you better watch out”.’ 

 

MORE HERE

Recently Played

DragulaRob Zombie|
10:47pm
StrangersBring Me The Horizon|
10:44pm
BloodIn This Moment|
10:40pm
LifelineBad Wolves|
10:32pm
Soldier On!Megadeth|
10:28pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods
2

Ex-Alaska attorney general indicted on sexual abuse counts
3

Behind-The-Scenes Of “Hocus Pocus 2”
4

Idris Elba Will Most Likely NOT Be James Bond For This Reason
5

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages