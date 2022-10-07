KWHL KWHL Logo

New Car Prices Expected To Drop Soon, But With A Catch

October 7, 2022 4:47AM AKDT
Share
New Car Prices Expected To Drop Soon, But With A Catch

New car prices are expected to start dropping soon — but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.

“To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off,” writes Adam Jones, chief auto analyst for Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. He goes on to attribute the predicted price drop on declining sales and an excessive inventory of new vehicles. A recent report from J.D. Power also predicts lower prices for similar reasons.

The news couldn’t have come at a better time. In September, the average price for a new car was $45,622 — a 6.3 percent increase over the same month last year, according to J.D. Power. However, interest rates on car loans have climbed to almost 6 percent — a 15-year high, Jones says.

Is there any vehicle that’s worth its sticker price?

Recently Played

BlurryPuddle Of Mudd|
7:14pm
Enter SandmanMetallica|
7:09pm
The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)The Retaliators|
7:05pm
(i Hate) Everything About YouThree Days Grace|
7:01pm
Song 2Blur|
6:52pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
2

Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, ‘squishes’ pickup
3

Maine man sentenced for 1993 rape, murder of woman in Alaska
4

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
5

Anchorage pilot killed in small plane crash near Skwentna