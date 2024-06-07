KWHL KWHL Logo

New "Hunger Games" Novel Coming Next Year

June 7, 2024
Suzanne Collins is whipping up another book in Hunger Games series, which means more movies. Sunrise On The Reaping takes place 24 years before the original novel and 40 years after the most recent installment The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.  You can get your hands on it March 18th of 2025. Lionsgate already has plans to adapt the book into a film, and they already have a release date of November 20th 2026.

Collins had seemed to end the series after releasing Mockingjay in 2010, and her intention to “move on to other lands” in 2015. But she surprised readers and the publishing industry four years later by announcing her work on The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which was published in 2020.

