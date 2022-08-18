KWHL KWHL Logo

New Netflix Series “Wednesday” Gives Spin on Addams Family

August 18, 2022 7:35AM AKDT
The first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s adaptation of the Addams Family series, has been made available on Netflix.

The series is described as a detective-driven, supernaturally tinged mystery that follows Wednesday Addams throughout her years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega will star as the leading character, Wednesday, along with Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez, Isaac Ordonez, who plays Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia.

Will you be watching the new Netflix series?

