New Netflix Series “Wednesday” Gives Spin on Addams Family

The first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s adaptation of the Addams Family series, has been made available on Netflix.

The series is described as a detective-driven, supernaturally tinged mystery that follows Wednesday Addams throughout her years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega will star as the leading character, Wednesday, along with Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez, Isaac Ordonez, who plays Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia.

Will you be watching the new Netflix series?