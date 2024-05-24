KWHL KWHL Logo

New Police Video In The Scottie Scheffler Arrest

May 24, 2024 9:00AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

New police video from the morning of May 17 shows a little more to the story of what led the top golfer in the world to be hauled to jail in handcuffs before PGA tournament play. But still many questions remain.

LMPD Officer Bryan Gillis is being disciplined for not having his bodycam on, and has been disciplined six times (including two suspensions) in the past for policy violations. There isn’t footage that would back up Gillis’ account of their exchange.

Police have not dropped the charges, and Scheffler is due in court next month. He faces 5-10 years in prison on the 2nd degree felony charge of assaulting a police officer if convicted.

His attorney says they will not settle and that it will either go to trial or be dismissed, but maintains Scheffler’s account that it was a misunderstanding and miscommunication in a chaotic situation.

“I know there are a lot of questions right now from every member of the media here and across the entire city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said after he and LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel refused to take questions. “But we have to respect the legal process. And that’s what we are going to do.”

MORE FROM WAVE3 HERE

