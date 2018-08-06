New rules expected to decrease emergency firefighter ranks
By KFQD News
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 11:50 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The number of emergency firefighters in Alaska is expected to decrease due to new rules required to join the ranks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that emergency firefighting crews have declined in Alaska from more than 70 crews in the 1980s and 1990s down to 20 crews this year.

Starting next year, firefighters will be required to see a doctor for a physical exam before they are hired.

Former wildland firefighter PJ Simons says the new medical standards for employment are too stringent.

He says emergency firefighters crews have always stayed in good shape and passed all fitness requirements.

Tim Mowry, a spokesman for Alaska’s Division of Forestry, says the continued migration from rural communities to urban centers is also contributing to the decline.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The post New rules expected to decrease emergency firefighter ranks appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

4 dead, 1 missing in Alaska plane crash Wasilla teenager dies in fall from Hatcher Pass ridge Marijuana board reverses decision on Anchorage pot shop Anchorage motorcycle crash injures 2; driver critical Kodiak to pay $265K to end suit over autistic man’s arrest Construction begins on tsunami center in rural community
Comments