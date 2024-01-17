New Trend: Rat Snacking

Tik Tok is being flooded with a new trend of videos with people showing off their “rat snacking”. It’s kind of what you think…eating small and random snacks with sometimes odd combinations as a guilty pleasure. Rat snacks are different from the appetizer inspired “girl dinner” in that they are “unhinged” combos of foods for one small treat. And the possibilities are ENDLESS.

Even registered dieticians are getting in on this trend! Creator Abbey Sharp (@abbeyskitchen) offered up her recipe she came up with thanks to an extra package of cheese in her Instacart order. She put apples, a little bit of butter, a little bit of cinnamon and a little bit of brown sugar into a bowl and popped it into the microwave. Put that on bread and top it with the cheese slices!