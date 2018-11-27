New trial date set for man convicted in Coast Guard killings

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A new trial date has been set for a man convicted in the 2012 killings of two co-workers at a Coast Guard communications station in Alaska.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports James Wells is scheduled for trial April 29 in Anchorage.

The new date comes nearly a year after a federal appeals court panel concluded Wells did not receive a fair trial. The three-judge panel reversed Wells’ conviction on murder and weapons charges and ordered a new trial.

Members of the panel took issue with the government challenging the appointment of a second attorney to help represent Wells, saying it carried a “reproachable air of stacking the deck.”

The panel also found the lower court erred in permitting the use of certain testimony.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska Air National Guard rescues 2 on Montague Island Denny’s to close in midtown Anchorage after 44 years Tribal health conference examines climate change in Alaska Ketchikan applies for permit to blast underwater rock Walker releases funds for review of Ambler mining access Appeals court ruling mixed on Alaska campaign finance laws
Comments