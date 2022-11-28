New Verified Color System Coming To Twitter

Elon Musk is switching up Twitter Verified accounts, to incorporate a new three-color system of check marks. In one week, the new system will give a gold check for companies, gray for government and blue for individuals. He said it will take time to activate because all accounts will need to be manually verified.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

He’s also been teasing that he’ll be revealing more behind-the-scenes secrets he’s discovered about how the platform was censoring users, saying transparency will gain trust from users.

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022