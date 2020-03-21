New York bans gatherings, nonessential workers to stay home

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. Cuomo announced the restrictions Friday that take effect Sunday. He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. The Democratic governor took the dramatic actions as confirmed cases in New York climbed to more than 7,000. Johns Hopkins University put the state’s fatality count at 38. Cuomo says people can still go out for solitary exercise to protect their physical and mental health.