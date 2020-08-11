      Weather Alert

New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

Aug 11, 2020 @ 9:34am

By BERNARD CONDON, MATT SEDENSKY and MEGHAN HOYER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who died in hospitals. That statistic could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has so far refused to divulge the figure, leading to speculation New York is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing better than other states.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.