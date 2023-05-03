Niall Horan Is Calling Lewis Capaldi A Liar

It’s no secret that Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are good friends, so when we see that Niall is saying that Lewis is a liar that it’s all in good fun. BUT what did Lewis lie about?

Since Lewis Capaldi’s documentary came out on Netflix, Niall Horan is “speaking out” against the apparent façade that Lewis does his own laundry. Instead he’s telling the public that his mother washes his clothes for him.

According to Independent, Niall said in an interview:

He doesn’t do his own washing. I spoke to his mother the other night. He’s a liar! He maybe did it for the cameras… I swear to god, Carol [Capaldi, Lewis’s mother], I said to his mother the other day, ‘Does Lewis pop around to the house or are you in his flat in Glasgow often?’ She goes: ‘Yeah, when he hands me the washing.’

This doesn’t appear to be a new dramatic storyline in their friendship by any means — just one of those silly things between them like when Niall was hurt by Lewis kissing Harry Styles at an awards show.