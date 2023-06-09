KWHL KWHL Logo

Niall Horan Says The One Direction Reunion Conversation “Hasn’t Happened”

June 9, 2023 6:10AM AKDT
Niall Horan sat down for a chat with Apple Music to reminisce about his days in One Direction…and you KNOW the reunion question came up. “It’s just like the conversation hasn’t happened,” “It’s a great legacy to have. No, I don’t think [asking about the reunion] sucks the air out the room. It’s more, the answer’s still the same. The conversation hasn’t happened.” 

He continued, “We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn’t happened. God knows whether it ends up being — it could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

As for his tour next year, you’ll get a taste of some One D songs. Some will make his playlist!

