Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout

Mar 19, 2020 @ 5:39pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from the board of Boeing Co.. According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Haley cut her ties to the company because of her opposition to an industry bailout that is being offered in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Boeing said it is seeking $60 billion in aid for itself and its supply chain. Both are struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has halted major travel and shuttered many businesses. The Trump administration has said it would back the airplane manufacturer, which is also a top U.S. defense contractor.

