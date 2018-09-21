Nine Inch Nails Perform “The Perfect Drug” for First Time Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 23: Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF)

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Nine Inch Nails fans everywhere screaming with delight at some of the songs showing up on these Cold and Black and Infinite Tour set lists.

First it was the entire Broken EP. Then, during their stop at Red Rocks in Colorado, for the first time EVER, NIN performed “The Perfect Drug” from the Lost Highway soundtrack. Check it out:

Those drums! That intensity! It’s clear that this tour is going to be a must-see. Here’s a list of all the songs Nine Inch Nails have never played live so we can start guessing what else might happen.