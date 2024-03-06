KWHL KWHL Logo

NKOTB Announce Their First Album In 11 Years

March 6, 2024 8:35AM AKST
Source: YouTube

New Kids On The Block are delivering their first new album in 11 years.  Still Kids will drop on May 17th, featuring 14 tracks including the new single “Kids.”

The group says it’s their most mature material yet, and promised that it’s “full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads.”

Notable guest features on the album include DJ Jazzy Jeff and Taylor Dayne. NKOTB also revealed their Magic Summer 2024 North American tour dates, starting in June and running through August.

