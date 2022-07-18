      Weather Alert

No Charges For ‘Late Show’ Crew Arrested On Capitol Hill

Jul 18, 2022 @ 3:21pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who were arrested in a U.S. Capitol complex building last month.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office says a conviction wasn’t probable given that those arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave.

The nine people were arrested on misdemeanor charges June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building.

Among the nine was the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, comedian and writer Robert Smigel.

