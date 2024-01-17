KWHL KWHL Logo

No Doubt Playing Coachella

January 17, 2024
Source: YouTube

It’s the 23rd year for Coachella happening April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio, California and headlining this year are Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat,  Tyler, the Creator…and No Doubt?!  YES! Gwen Stefani and the boys hopped on a video call to kick around the idea of doing a show LOL!

 

 

Don’t worry if you can’t make the trip across the country….YouTube will again livestream the performances. And if you’ve wondered what it’s like to go, here’s a look at what it’s like for the non-famous concertgoers.

