No Doubt Reunites At Coachella 2024 With Special Guest Olivia Rodrigo

April 15, 2024 7:26AM AKDT
Even if you’ve never been to Coachella, you’ve probably noticed it’s no surprise when the headliners bring out special guests. Remember when Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain in 2022?

This year, No Doubt reunited for a special Saturday set and brought out Olivia Rodrigo.

 

According to the Desert Sun newspaper, their set list for Weekend 1 was as follows:

  1. “Hella Good”
  2. “Sunday Morning”
  3. “Ex-Girlfriend”
  4. “It’s My Life”
  5. “Different People”
  6. “Hey Baby”
  7. “Total Hate ’95”
  8. “Bathwater” (featuring Olivia Rodrigo)
  9. “One Step Beyond” (horns-only interlude, cover of Madness song)
  10. “Simple Kind of Life”
  11. “Underneath It All”
  12. “Happy Now?”
  13. “New”
  14. “Just a Girl”
  15. “Don’t Speak”
  16. “Spiderwebs”

 

No Doubt hadn’t performed at Coachella since 2015, so this was a big year! They’ll be back for more this coming weekend — perhaps with a new guest? Stream it live here: https://www.youtube.com/coachella

