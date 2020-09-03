      Weather Alert

No-fault divorce law faces legal challenge in Nebraska

Sep 3, 2020 @ 10:55am

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A devoutly Catholic husband who refused to grant his wife a divorce on religious grounds is urging Nebraska’s highest court to overturn the state’s no-fault divorce law in a case that could leave Nebraska as the only state without a law that lets couples end their marriage without assigning blame. Michael Dycus is challenging a district court judge’s decision to approve the divorce, contending that his wife didn’t give a valid reason why their 33-year marriage failed. His attorney argues that the Nebraska’s no-fault divorce law violates the state constitution because it doesn’t allow him the same due-process and equal-protection rights that he’s guaranteed in other types of court cases.

