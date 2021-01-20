No oil spilled in Alaska after tugboat strikes tanker ship
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say no oil was spilled when a tugboat hit a docked tanker ship and gashed its hull in southcentral Alaska. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the tugboat struck the Polar Endeavor oil tanker at the Valdez Marine Terminal on Jan. 11. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the collision that injured one crew member of the tugboat named Courageous. Brooke Taylor of the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council says the tugboat was out of control and collided with the tanker. The tugboat sliced the tanker that was stationary at a dock open, allowing ballast water to spill from the tanker.