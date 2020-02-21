Nome sued by woman who says rape wasn’t investigated
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A former police dispatcher in Alaska has filed a lawsuit alleging her colleagues in the Nome Police Department failed to investigate her report of sexual assault. The dispatchers federal lawsuit filed Thursday claims the incident illustrated a systemic problem in efforts to protect Alaska Native woman from sexual abuse and assault. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an order to force Nome to stop alleged discriminatory practices and to ensure all sexual assault reports are investigated thoroughly. It also seeks punitive damages from the city and separately from two former officers. Nome’s city manager says he hasn’t seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment.