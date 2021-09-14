Norm Macdonald Dies At 61 From Cancer
DEL MAR, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Norm McDonald performs during KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 16, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
His producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said Macdonald has been battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
Heokstra was by his side when Norm passed away.