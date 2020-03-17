      Weather Alert

North Carolina man kills 6 relatives and himself

Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:18pm

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County. Agency spokeswoman Lt. Sara Pack said evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself.  Ray was found among the dead. Authorities said they’re still investigating a possible motive. Moncure is a community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
News from KFQD
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier