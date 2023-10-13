KWHL KWHL Logo

Not All Breast Cancer Presents a Lump: Other Signs To Look For

October 13, 2023 9:18AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

You may think that most breast cancer diagnoses come from detecting a lump in self-exams, or with mammography or ultrasounds. But there are a few other ways breast cancer can show up that you need to be aware of.

GMA share two stories of women that were sucker-punched with a diagnosis that they didn’t see coming. 27-year-old Olivia Franz noticed inflammation while breast feeding her newborn and was told initially it was just mastitis. A week later, she was back in the doctor’s office with a breast double in size, redness and discharge. That’s when she had an ultrasound and got the diagnosis of a much more rare kind called Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Three years later she’s cancer-free!

Meadow Bailey was called back in after a mammogram at age 49 and found out she has Lobular Breast Cancer, which typically grows and spreads without forming a lump.  She was blindsided by that because she felt great and there were no indications anything was wrong.

Recently Played

JudithA Perfect Circle
10:38pm
Wrong WaySublime
10:36pm
AerielsSystem Of A Down
10:26pm
Welcome To The JungleGuns N Roses
10:21pm
PsychoAsking Alexandria
10:17pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
3

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

Las Vegas “Sphere” Officially Opens With U2’s Show