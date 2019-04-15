Notre Dame Cathedral ‘Completely Engulfed’ In Flames

We have searched across the internet for videos and images so you don’t have to. Here’s what we found.

“Désolé mon fils, mais c’est pas tous les jours que Notre-Dame brûle”, dit un père à son bébé qui s’impatiente, à deux mètres d’une femme en larmes, soufflant “faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose ! faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose !” #notredame pic.twitter.com/mPxIbGh8Vp — Jean Birnbaum (@JeanBirnbaum) April 15, 2019

Roommate just sent this of Notre Dame on fire in Paris woowwww pic.twitter.com/NEMs33AHYD — Process Guy (@leistomania93) April 15, 2019

Extraordinary image: fire fighters climbing up the scaffolding to fight the blaze #NotreDame #fire via @aleksipahkala pic.twitter.com/xSxv4f8iRX — Henry Jones (@hthjones) April 15, 2019

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019