Notre Dame Cathedral ‘Completely Engulfed’ In Flames

LIVE – CBS News: https://www.youtube.
com/watch?v=xGbmWOfdXcQLIVE NBC News: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=RIXxTrAa9nc
“Désolé mon fils, mais c’est pas tous les jours que Notre-Dame brûle”, dit un père à son bébé qui s’impatiente, à deux mètres d’une femme en larmes, soufflant “faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose ! faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose !” #notredame pic.twitter.com/mPxIbGh8Vp
— Jean Birnbaum (@JeanBirnbaum) April 15, 2019
The moment #NotreDame’s spire fell pic.twitter.com/XUcr6Iob0b
— Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley) April 15, 2019
Roommate just sent this of Notre Dame on fire in Paris woowwww pic.twitter.com/NEMs33AHYD
— Process Guy (@leistomania93) April 15, 2019
#NotreDame on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2o6fdFmLbC
— Liam Taylor (@LiamMTaylor) April 15, 2019
Le flèche vient de s’effondrer 😟 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/AovRLTj2S1
— Miguet Alain (@MiguetAlain) April 15, 2019
Extraordinary image: fire fighters climbing up the scaffolding to fight the blaze #NotreDame #fire via @aleksipahkala pic.twitter.com/xSxv4f8iRX
— Henry Jones (@hthjones) April 15, 2019
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
#NotreDame fire: ‘There are more fire trucks and there is more water coming into the cathedral, from what I’m seeing it’s hard to say the flames are under control’@charli, journalist for @FRANCE24, at the scene. pic.twitter.com/BDM4vxCHWB
— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) April 15, 2019