Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

The historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire, police said Monday. A collection of dramatic videos and photos spread through social media showing the roof and spire of the nearly 900-year-old cathedral engulfed in flames and massive amounts of smoke billowing up from its roof. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or any further information as to how the fight to suppress the flames has progressed. The fire may potentially involve renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

