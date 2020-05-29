NSA: Russian agents have been hacking major email program
By FRANK BAJAK AP Technology Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. National Security Agency says the same Russian military hacking group that interfered in the 2016 presidential election and unleashed a devastating 2017 malware attack has been exploiting a major email server program since last August or earlier. The timing of the intelligence agency’s advisory is unusual considering that the critical vulnerability was identified 11 months ago and a patch was issued. The affected email program — Exim — is widely used though far less known than such commercial alternatives as Microsoft’s proprietary Exchange. The NSA did not identify any targets of the Russian hacking group, which is known as Sandworm.