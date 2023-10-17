*NSYNC Cast 5 Super Fans To Replace Them For “Better Place” Video
If you were hoping for the official video for “Better Place” to feature your fave boy band back together dancing on screen again…there may be slight disappointment. BUT…their plan B is having a contest to find 5 superfans to replace them!
They are Joy, who they call a professional bedroom dancer who still has *NSYNC posters all over her walls. Jennifer drove 400 miles to be in the video and has been a fan for 25 years. Mike danced with Lance Bass once, and is the certified top *NSYNC listener on Spotify. Tyke wanted to be a pop star at age 8 after the No Strings Attached tour. And Megan’s first concert was No Strings Attached and still owns an *NSYNC Fantasy Line phone.
They got to work with the band’s longtime choreographer and will make their debut in part 2…