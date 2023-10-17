KWHL KWHL Logo

*NSYNC Cast 5 Super Fans To Replace Them For “Better Place” Video

October 17, 2023 5:21AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

If you were hoping for the official video for “Better Place” to feature your fave boy band back together dancing on screen again…there may be slight disappointment. BUT…their plan B is having a contest to find 5 superfans to replace them!

They are Joy, who they call a professional bedroom dancer who still has *NSYNC posters all over her walls. Jennifer drove 400 miles to be in the video and has been a fan for 25 years. Mike danced with Lance Bass once, and is the certified top *NSYNC listener on Spotify.  Tyke wanted to be a pop star at age 8 after the No Strings Attached tour.  And Megan’s first concert was No Strings Attached and still owns an *NSYNC Fantasy Line phone.

They got to work with the band’s longtime choreographer and will make their debut in part 2…

