NSYNC Performs Several Songs Together On Stage

March 14, 2024 7:22AM AKDT
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

People lucky enough to snag a free ticket in to Justin Timberlake’s “One Night Only” show on Wednesday (March 13) at The Wiltern in Los Angeles got a HUGE TREAT!! *NSYNC performed on stage together for the first time since 2013!!!

Per Variety: After joining Timberlake, the four other members—JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick—ran through a few of their biggest singles as a fivesome. They wandered into the audience as the DJ cut up “Girlfriend,” and came back to the stage to sing glimpses of “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Each of them took a seat for “Paradise,” their concluding number, which Timberlake explained that they had just practiced. 

 

