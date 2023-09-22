NSYNC Revealed Story Behind Iconic Meme & More On ‘Hot Ones’

KWHL KWHL Logo

Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone sat down to chat and eat wings on “Hot Ones.” FULL TRANSPARENCY…THERE ARE MANY F-BOMBS THAT FLY. Especially as the sauces get REALLY HOT.

One of the questions surrounded an iconic meme. When Justin Timberlake pronounced “me” as “MAY” in the ‘N Sync classic “It’s Gonna Be Me“, it wasn’t just a happy accident. He was following ORDERS.

The guys all appear on the kickoff to the latest season of the YouTube show “Hot Ones”, where they broke it down. It turns out the guys who wrote the song were Swedish, and when they heard Justin sing “me”, they told him, quote, “No, no, no, no. It’s may. May!” So he did what he was told, and the rest is history. Justin said, quote, “I did it the way that was requested, and that’s what made the record. I knew one day they were going to invent this thing called memes.”

