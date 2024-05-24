KWHL KWHL Logo

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing “Staying Alive”

May 24, 2024 8:44AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Good Samaritans hiking came across a cyclist in Arizona who collapsed, and immediately started rendering aid. This was the second heart attack for Marc Biren and this time, his rescuers had some musical help. One of the rescuers is nurse Desirlee Lewis who started CPR while singing the Bee Gees’ hit song “Stayin’ Alive.” First responders say it has the perfect beat to follow when giving chest compressions.

They kept it up until first responders got there and took over, and saved Marc’s life.

Recently Played

King NothingMetallica
9:45am
Pardon MeIncubus
9:41am
Ava AdoreSmashing Pumpkins
9:37am
Killing In The Name OfRage Against The Machine
9:33am
LowCracker
9:23am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

ABC Announces The “Golden Bachelorette”
2

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend
3

Kevin Costner Speaks Out About “Yellowstone” Ending
4

Man shot and killed after raising a gun at four Anchorage officers, police chief says
5

Cancer claims Iditarod champion Rick Mackey. His father and brother also won famed Alaska race