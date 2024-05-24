Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing “Staying Alive”

Good Samaritans hiking came across a cyclist in Arizona who collapsed, and immediately started rendering aid. This was the second heart attack for Marc Biren and this time, his rescuers had some musical help. One of the rescuers is nurse Desirlee Lewis who started CPR while singing the Bee Gees’ hit song “Stayin’ Alive.” First responders say it has the perfect beat to follow when giving chest compressions.

They kept it up until first responders got there and took over, and saved Marc’s life.