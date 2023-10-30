KWHL KWHL Logo

Nurse Shaves Her Head For The 12th Time In Support Of Cancer Patients

October 30, 2023 6:56AM AKDT
Kansas City Oncology nurse Margaret Potter shaved her head a 12th consecutive year at the “Shave to Save” event in support of patients fighting breast cancer. 

 

Potter says it’s in support of her cancer patients at @AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to “let them know I’m there for them.” One patient saw her shaved head and asked, “Will you shave my head?”

