Nurse Unknowingly Helped Deliver Her Future Daughter-In-Law

June 29, 2023 8:36AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Kelsey Poll met her now-husband when she was working as a bank teller. Tyler West walked in and sparks flew. They ended up engaged, and as they were planning the wedding, they noticed Kelsey was connected to Tyler’s family at BIRTH.  They came across a picture in her  baby book where they saw Tyler’s mom, taking Kelsey’s footprints when she was a newborn!  Tyler’s mom was a nurse who helped deliver Kelsey as a baby, never having an inkling that 22-years later, they would become family!

Tyler said it’s “the glue between our two families that we were always meant to be together.” And Kelsey said, “I had both my moms in the room when I was born…that’s so touching.”

 

MORE HERE

 

