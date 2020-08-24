      Weather Alert

NY AG probes if President Trump inflated assets for loans

Aug 24, 2020 @ 9:25am

By MICHAEL HILL and MIKE BALSAMO undefined
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements. Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition Monday in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president’s holdings. It also included other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family. The attorney general’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.