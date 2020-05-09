NY State cites COVID-19 in presidential primary appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s attorney general has asked an appeals court to scrap the Democratic presidential primary, saying the election was properly nixed until a judge decided it was unconstitutional to do so. Attorney General Letitia James filed the papers late Friday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Oral arguments are scheduled for next Friday. A lower-court judge ruled earlier this week that eliminating the primary infringed the rights of delegates for Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang. The candidates have withdrawn from the race, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee. But the ex-candidates say they need their New York delegates to properly influence the Democratic platform at an August convention.