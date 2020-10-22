      Weather Alert

NYC to join Seattle, Portland in suit over federal funding

Oct 22, 2020 @ 8:55am

By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say it will join Seattle and Portland, Oregon, in filing a lawsuit over President Donald’s Trump’s threatened withdrawal of federal funds from cities that permit “anarchy.” New York City Corporation Counsel Jim Johnson says the cities will file a complaint Thursday in Seattle over the so-called “anarchist jurisdiction” designation. The Justice Department last month identified the cities as three that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.” Johnson says as much as $12 billion in federal funding could be at stake.

