      Weather Alert

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Jun 25, 2020 @ 9:48am

By TOM HAYS and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who was suspended after putting a man in what authorities said was a banned chokehold now faces criminal charges. The NYPD says officer David Afanador pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation over an altercation last weekend on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. Video shows Afanador with his arm wrapped around a man’s neck for several seconds during an arrest. This is the second time Afanador has faced criminal charges. He was previously acquitted in 2016 for a case where he was accused of pistol-whipping a teenage suspect and breaking his teeth.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams