O.J. Simpson Dies Of Cancer At 76

April 11, 2024 12:42PM AKDT
The family of O.J. Simpson revealed on X that he passed away April 10 after a battle with cancer at the age of 76.

 

The post said he was surrounded by his kids and grandkids and asked for privacy.

