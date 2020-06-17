      Weather Alert

Officer points gun at black teens in video; police explain

ATLANTA (AP) — A video showing a police officer in Georgia pointing a gun at group of teenagers has gone viral, while residents voice their disdain for the officer’s actions. The video starts in the middle of the incident and shows a Clayton County police officer pointing a gun at five black teenagers, while a crowd pleads with him to put the gun down. Police said a they received a call Monday from a store clerk in that metro Atlanta county stating several teens had a gun and were stealing from the business. Police said the group matched the description and the officer pulled out his gun for his safety. Police later said the reported gun was a BB gun. Residents called for the officer’s termination.

