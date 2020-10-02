Official: Some Alaska hospitals reaching coronavirus space limits
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska health care company official says the state may have reached the limit of hospital space available for care of people infected with coronavirus. KYUK-AM reported the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation recently had to keep a patient at its Bethel facility for an extra day because there were no available beds in Anchorage. Corporation Chief of Staff Ellen Hodges says Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities are experiencing the effects of a national trend indicating young people have become more prone to the virus. Hodges says 30% of the region’s cases are among people under 18, with 70% under 40.