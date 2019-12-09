      Weather Alert

Officials: 6 of Alaska’s 11 ferries will be out of service

Dec 9, 2019 @ 12:50pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Transportation officials in Alaska have confirmed more than half of the state’s ferries will be out of service amid a lack of funds to repair the vessels. The Juneau Empire reported Friday that the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced this week that the Aurora will be out of service starting in January. The LeConte will be out of service as it undergoes repairs, which are estimated to cost $5.2 million. Department officials say a total of six ferries won’t be working, affecting residents traveling for medical appointments and the transportation of goods including groceries and machinery mainly in the southeast.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
Scientists Watch Octopus Swarm Eat A Whale Skeleton