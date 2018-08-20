Officials to decide if Iron Dog race will return in 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Iron Dog board of directors is expected to meet next week to decide whether the 2,000-mile (3,219-kilometer) snowmobile race across Alaska will be held this winter.

Iron Dog announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the event is “running on empty” when it comes to both finances and leadership.

The Anchorage Daily News reports board member Lee Butterfield wrote in the post that they don’t have funding to pursue new leadership through pay, nor maintain basic staffing levels.

The Iron Dog is considered the world’s longest, toughest snowmobile race. It was first held in 1984.

The event took a big financial hit in 2016 after it lost its title sponsor, the Alaska National Guard.

It suffered another blow when executive director Kevin Kastner resigned last summer.

