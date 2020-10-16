      Weather Alert

Officials urge end to non-family gatherings in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region

Oct 16, 2020 @ 10:15am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, a region with a growing COVID-19 outbreak, have asked residents to stop gathering with non-household members to slow the spread of the virus. KYUK-AM reports that officials say 126 people have tested positive for the virus in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta over the past two weeks. The percentage of people who tested positive in the Bethel Census Area jumped from about 1% to nearly 5%. The rate is more than 3% in the Kusilvak Census Area. Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation says it is conducting about the same number of tests, but that more people are suddenly testing positive.

