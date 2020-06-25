Oklahoma court rejects appeal in fatal stabbing of 5 people
KEN MILLER Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma court has denied an appeal by a man who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of five family members when he was 16. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the convictions and five consecutive life in prison terms of Michael Bever. The now 21-year-old Bever sought to change his sentence and allow him to eventually become eligible for parole. Bever’s attorney did not immediately return messages for comment. Bever was sentenced after being convicted in the stabbing deaths of his parents, two brothers and a sister at their home in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.