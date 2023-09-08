KWHL KWHL Logo

Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!

September 8, 2023 7:36AM AKDT
Share
Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!
Courtesy of ADN
The festivities of Germany are coming to Alaska! Join us at the Egan Center for a night of German themed fun! We will have culturally-inspired music, food, beer and entertainment! Bring the entire family out for games, petting zoo farm animals, photos and live music by the Alaska Polka Chips and Main Squeeze.
Doors open at 2pm. Come anytime between 2pm – 8pm to enjoy all of the festivities! Adults and kids 12 and up are $20 each. Kids 11 years old and under are FREE.
Food and drinks are not included in the entry fee.
NO CASH SALES

Recently Played

Natural OneFolk Implosion
4:55pm
In The EndLinkin Park
4:52pm
Times Like TheseFoo Fighters
4:40pm
Run To The HillsIron Maiden
4:36pm
Its Been AwhileStaind
4:31pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Biden will observe 9/11 in Alaska instead of the traditional NYC, Virginia or Pennsylvania events
2

Drew Barrymore Stalker Detained Near Her Home After Rushing The Stage In NYC
3

Second Grader Surprised By Deployed Dad On First Day Of School
4

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
5

93-Year-Old Man Getting Married For The First Time