Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!

The festivities of Germany are coming to Alaska! Join us at the Egan Center for a night of German themed fun! We will have culturally-inspired music, food, beer and entertainment! Bring the entire family out for games, petting zoo farm animals, photos and live music by the Alaska Polka Chips and Main Squeeze.

Doors open at 2pm. Come anytime between 2pm – 8pm to enjoy all of the festivities! Adults and kids 12 and up are $20 each. Kids 11 years old and under are FREE.

Food and drinks are not included in the entry fee.

NO CASH SALES