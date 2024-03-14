Olivia Munn Shares Her Battle With Breast Cancer

Olivia Munn is now opening up about having four surgeries in the past 10 months after her breast cancer was found early. She shared that she and her sister went through genetic testing that came up negative and then she had a normal mammogram result. Two months later came the breast cancer diagnosis. Hers was found by her OBGYN who calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and recommended an MRI. That led to an ultrasound then biopsy and diagnosis. She had an aggressive, fast moving kind of cancer in both breasts that normally would never have been found until a YEAR later at her next mammogram!

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.” She had a double mastectomy.

She’s grateful for her support system, especially her husband John Mulaney’s obsessive research and constant care. Munn said she hopes to provide comfort and support to others facing similar challenges.